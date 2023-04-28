Meerut-based trader caught driving with Rs 2 cr cash in Muzaffarnagar

With the state up for civic body polls, authorities here on Friday seized Rs 2 crore in cash from inside a car at Bhangela Check Post in an area under Khatauli Police Station.

Additional District Magistrate Narender Bahadur Singh told PTI that a flying squad had found the cash during checking of a car. Meerut-based trader Shashank Sharma who was in the car was detained. The DM said that Sharma failed to show any documents about the money. He said the Income Tax department has been informed about the cash and police are interrogating Sharma.

Surprise vehicle checks are being conducted by the flying squad in view of the upcoming urban local body elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)