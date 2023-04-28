Left Menu

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 28-04-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 20:05 IST
Maha: Heavy rains kill 10 in Marathwada in 72 hours; more than 14k farmers suffer crop losses
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Unseasonal rains and thunderstorms killed 10 persons in eight districts of Maharashtra's Marathwada region since April 25 and damaged crops of more than 14,000 farmers, officials said on Friday.

Latur recorded 44.3 millimetres of rainfall in 72 hours, followed by Nanded (28 mm), Hingoli (14.3 mm), Osmanabad (13.9mm), Beed (12.7 mm), Jalna (7.8 mm), Parbhani (4.9 mm), Aurangabad (1.8 mm), a primary survey report of the state government released during the day said.

The 153 villages that have been affected by the untimely and incessant rains comprise 101 in Jalna, 38 in Hingoli and 14 in Osmanabad, it added.

Six deaths have taken places in Nanded, two in Latur and one each in Osmanabad and Beed, the officials said.

''A total of 1,178 hens, 147 domestic animals have died in the past 72 hours. It has damaged crops on 8058.66 hectares of land and affected 14,441 farmers. Nanded has seen 5726.70 hectares being affected, followed by Jalna with 2016.96 hectares, Hingoli 165 hectares and Parbhani 150 hectares,'' an official said.

''So far, 10 circles have recorded heavy rainfall, that is more than 65 mm, led by Borol circle in Latur. Others areas that have seen heavy rainfall are Talani in Jalna, Patoda and Bardapur in Beed, Tandulja, Killari and Halgara in Latur, Shiradgaon and Narangwadi in Osmanabad,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

