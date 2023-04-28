Left Menu

CCI has an assertive agenda against cartels, says chairperson

The Competition Amendment Act, 2023, will make way for quicker resolution for the industry, she said.Verma said as per the limitation period, the CCI has the discretion to admit any case of alleged unfair competition which are more than three years old provided that there is enough justification for the same.The amended act has also brought down the time for approval of mergers and acquisitions MA from 210 days to 150 days, after which deemed approval will be accorded.The amended legislation also allows the commission to bring about guidelines for calibrating penalties, she added.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-04-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 20:15 IST
CCI has an assertive agenda against cartels, says chairperson

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), which replaced MRTP to usher in competitive and fair business practices in the country, has an assertive agenda against cartels, its chairperson Sangeeta Verma said on Friday.

She said that cartels are bad and a cartelised market does not allow honest business.

''The CCI has an assertive agenda against cartels. Cartels are bad for business and do not allow conduct of honest trade'', Verma said at an event organised by MCCI here.

Verma said the competition law will continue to create necessary safeguards and its enforcement may be supplemented by a suitable legislative framework.

According to her, the CCI so far has received 1200 cases regarding abuse of dominance across sectors like airlines, infrastructure, automobiles, real estate and digital space.

The commission had already imposed a penalty on Google for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the Android ecosystem.

Verma said that the CCI is closely watching the digital space, adding that there is also a need to embrace new technologies to ensure an equal opportunity paradigm.

''The mandate before the CCI is to ensure that competition is fair and based on merit. The Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023, will make way for quicker resolution for the industry'', she said.

Verma said as per the limitation period, the CCI has the discretion to admit any case of alleged unfair competition which are more than three years old provided that there is enough justification for the same.

The amended act has also brought down the time for approval of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) from 210 days to 150 days, after which deemed approval will be accorded.

The amended legislation also allows the commission to bring about guidelines for calibrating penalties, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023