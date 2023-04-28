Left Menu

Untimely rains, thunderstorms hit parts of Madhya Pradesh; IMD forecasts harsh weather for next four days

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-04-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 20:48 IST
Untimely rains, thunderstorms hit parts of Madhya Pradesh; IMD forecasts harsh weather for next four days
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Untimely rains coupled with thunderstorm and gusty winds hit parts of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting harsh weather with scattered showers for the next four days. The IMD has issued an orange alert warning that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds ranging between 40 and 50 km per hour (KMPH) were very likely at isolated places in east Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

A yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds with speed ranging from 40 to 50 KMPH at isolated places in the western part of the state.

Two western disturbances in the form of cyclonic circulations were lying over south and north Pakistan, which were pumping in moisture from a trough lying from Maldives to central Maharashtra into Madhya Pradesh causing showers and harsh weather, Scientist R Balasubramanian, the director of IMD Bhopal Office told PTI.

Such weather is expected to prevail over the state for four more days, he said.

According to the IMD, Berasia area in Bhopal district received 33.0 mm (more than 3 cm) rain since 8.30 am.

Khargone district recorded 25 mm rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, senior meteorologist Ashfaq Husain of IMD's Bhopal centre said.

Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, Satna, Khandwa, Guna, Damoh among other districts witnessed drizzles, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023