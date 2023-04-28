Left Menu

Jupiter-bound Juice spacecraft's ice-penetrating antenna faces deployment issue due to a tiny pin

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-04-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 20:52 IST
Jupiter-bound Juice spacecraft's ice-penetrating antenna faces deployment issue due to a tiny pin
Image Credit: ESA/ATG medialab; Jupiter: NASA/ESA/J. Nichols (University of Leicester); Ganymede: NASA/JPL; Io: NASA/JPL/University of Arizona; Callisto and Europa: NASA/JPL/DLR

The European Space Agency's Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) is in trouble as the spacecraft's 16-metre-long ice-penetrating Radar for Icy Moons Exploration (RIME) antenna has not yet been deployed as planned.

Designed to study the surface and subsurface structure of Jupiter's icy moons down to a depth of 9 km, RIME is one of ten instruments on board the Jupiter-bound spacecraft.

"Every day the RIME antenna shows more signs of movement, visible in images from the Juice Monitoring Camera on board the spacecraft with a partial view of the radar and its mount. Now partially extended but still stowed away, the radar is roughly a third of its full intended length," the agency said in a statement on Friday.

According to ESA, a tiny stuck pin is preventing the antenna from being released from its mounting bracket and just a matter of millimetres is thought to make the difference to set the rest of the radar.

The mission teams are working to free the radar. To fully deploy the antenna, the next steps involve an engine burn to create some vibrations in the spacecraft, followed by a series of rotations that will reposition Juice and warm up the mount and radar, which are currently in the cold shadows.

Juice launched on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana on 14 April on an eight-year journey to uncover the secrets of the ocean worlds around the gas giant. The spacecraft will perform four gravity-assist flybys at Earth and Venus, which will slingshot it towards the outer Solar System.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023