Jupiter-bound Juice spacecraft's ice-penetrating antenna faces deployment issue due to a tiny pin

The European Space Agency's Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) is in trouble as the spacecraft's 16-metre-long ice-penetrating Radar for Icy Moons Exploration (RIME) antenna has not yet been deployed as planned.

Designed to study the surface and subsurface structure of Jupiter's icy moons down to a depth of 9 km, RIME is one of ten instruments on board the Jupiter-bound spacecraft.

"Every day the RIME antenna shows more signs of movement, visible in images from the Juice Monitoring Camera on board the spacecraft with a partial view of the radar and its mount. Now partially extended but still stowed away, the radar is roughly a third of its full intended length," the agency said in a statement on Friday.

According to ESA, a tiny stuck pin is preventing the antenna from being released from its mounting bracket and just a matter of millimetres is thought to make the difference to set the rest of the radar.

The mission teams are working to free the radar. To fully deploy the antenna, the next steps involve an engine burn to create some vibrations in the spacecraft, followed by a series of rotations that will reposition Juice and warm up the mount and radar, which are currently in the cold shadows.

#ESAJuice deployment status update: our 16 m-long ice-penetrating RIME antenna is not yet fully deployed as planned. Work is ongoing to resolve an issue currently preventing it from being released from its mounting bracket.

Juice launched on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana on 14 April on an eight-year journey to uncover the secrets of the ocean worlds around the gas giant. The spacecraft will perform four gravity-assist flybys at Earth and Venus, which will slingshot it towards the outer Solar System.