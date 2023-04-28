Left Menu

Delhi village development board meeting in May to discuss projects worth Rs 400 cr: Gopal Rai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 21:05 IST
The Delhi Village Development Board (DVDB) will hold a meeting in May to discuss projects worth Rs 400 crore related to development works to be taken up in rural areas of the national capital, Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.

The meeting will be held on May 25 in which reports of various projects related to the development of Delhi's villages will be submitted, he said.

''The village development board was formed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ensure development works in the villages of Delhi. The main objective is to ensure the availability of all kinds of basic amenities there,'' the minister said.

The Delhi government is taking all necessary steps to improve the condition of roads, parks, drains and multipurpose community centres in the villages, he said.

These works related to the development department are being done through Irrigation and Flood Control Department, MCD and other agencies, Rai added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

