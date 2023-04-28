Jitendra Singh visits Rutherford Appleton Laboratory in UK

Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited the premier Rutherford Appleton Laboratory in the UK and met researchers, including those working on a UK-India project at the ISIS Neutron and Muon Source, according to an official statement on Friday.

India will collaborate with the UK in enhancing the facility at the Rutherford Appleton Laboratory, according to the statement.

The Rutherford Appleton Laboratory (RAL) is one of the national scientific research laboratories in the UK operated by the Science and Technology Facilities Council.

In addition to hosting facilities for the UK, RAL also operates departments to coordinate the UK programme of participation in major international facilities. The largest of these are the areas of particle physics and space science.

The site hosts some of the UK's major scientific facilities, including the ISIS Neutron and Muon Source, a spallation neutron source, the Central Laser Facility, the Diamond Light Source synchrotron.

Singh said India's Department of Science and Technology (DST) has a major collaborative project under the Nano Mission, which enabled Indian researchers to pursue collaborative research with the ISIS Neutron and Muon Source.

Singh who is on a visit to the UK said India's global presence growing in the electronics-related economy.

The minister also visited the University of Surrey and undertook a tour of their semiconductor facility.

