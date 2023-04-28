(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch tonight with three satellites aboard

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket is preparing to lift off on Friday, April 28 from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch is scheduled for 7:29 p.m. ET (23:29 UTC) and the live broadcast of the event will begin 15 minutes prior to the scheduled liftoff time.

The Falcon Heavy rocket will be carrying three satellites into geostationary orbit. The primary payload for this launch is ViaSat-3 Americas, a next-generation satellite constellation that will expand ViaSat's global coverage and network capacity to bring affordable, high-quality connectivity to nearly all of the populated world.

The other two payloads on this mission are Astranis's first MicroGEO satellite and Gravity Space's GS-1 satellite.

One of the side boosters that will be used on today's mission has previously supported five other missions. These include the Arabsat-6A communications satellite, the Space Test Program 2 (STP-2) mission for the U.S. Air Force, the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2 satellite, the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) mission, and three Starlink missions.

The second side booster to be used on this mission has also been used before, having previously supported the launch of the Arabsat-6A communications satellite and the STP-2 mission.

All systems are looking good; weather conditions for tonight’s launch opportunity are currently ~30% favorable — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 28, 2023

Update 1

SpaceX has scrubbed the Falcon Heavy launch of the ViaSat-3 Americas mission due to severe weather conditions. The team is now targeting Sunday, April 30 for the launch.