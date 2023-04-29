Left Menu

NASA’s TROPICS mission launch delayed due to bad weather

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 29-04-2023 10:51 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 10:51 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@RocketLab)
Rocket Lab has deferred the launch of NASA's TROPICS, short for Time-Resolved Observations of Precipitation structure and storm Intensity with a Constellation of Smallsats, due to unfavourable weather conditions. The launch was scheduled for Sunday, April 30 (1 p.m. New Zealand Standard Time, Monday, May 1) at 9 p.m. EDT.

A new target date for the mission will be confirmed soon, NASA said on Friday.

TROPICS is a constellation of four identical CubeSats to observe tropical cyclones from low Earth orbit. This launch is the first of two planned launches, each sending a pair of shoebox-sized satellites or CubeSats into orbit to increase the frequency in which tropical cyclones are measured from space.

NASA intends to evenly distribute the CubeSats in two low Earth orbital planes situated approximately 340 miles (550 kilometers) above the Earth's surface. TROPICS mission's capabilities include providing observations of a storm's precipitation, temperature, and humidity at roughly hourly intervals, which is a significant improvement from current satellites that provide such data about every six hours. The ability to gather data more frequently holds great potential to enhance weather forecasting models and aid scientists in their research.

