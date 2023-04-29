Left Menu

Cloudy weather in Rajasthan, rain in isolated pockets

Nimbahera in Chittorgarh recorded a maximum of 28 mm rainfall followed by Barmer where 25 mm rain was received.The department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the state for Saturday and Sunday. Another western disturbance is likely to activate from May 2 which will trigger fresh spell of rainfall activities on May 2 and 3.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-04-2023 14:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 14:13 IST
Cloudy weather in Rajasthan, rain in isolated pockets
  • Country:
  • India

The weather remained cloudy in many parts of Rajasthan due to the effect of a western disturbance while moderate rainfall was also recorded at some places in the state.

With the change in weather, the temperature in the state also remained below normal.

According to the Meteorological (MeT) centre here, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms were recorded in several parts of the state since Friday. Nimbahera in Chittorgarh recorded a maximum of 28 mm rainfall followed by Barmer where 25 mm rain was received.

The department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the state for Saturday and Sunday. Another western disturbance is likely to activate from May 2 which will trigger fresh spell of rainfall activities on May 2 and 3. The maximum temperature is likely to remain 3 to 5 notches below the normal and there is no possibility of heatwave next week, it forecast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch tonight with three satellites aboard

(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023