Merck Lifescience enters a strategic contract with LP Logiscience, the Warehousing and contract logistic arm of Liladhar Pasoo, to introduce Electric Vehicles (EV’s) for transportation

With a range of up to 150 km per charge and a payload capacity of 700 kg per trip, the EV’s will distribute Finished Goods from their Rasayani factory to Merck Lifescience customers across Mumbai.

(L to R) Mr Varun Gada, Director, LP Logiscience, Warehousing and Contract Logistic arm of Liladhar Passo, with Mr Bhushan Patil, Head, Country Procurement - India, South East Asia, and ANZ, Merck Lifescience Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: Merck Lifescience today signed a strategic contract with LP Logiscience, the warehousing and contract logistic arm of the legendary Liladhar Passo group, which launched its first Electric vehicle for distribution. As part of the contract, LP Logiscience will use the EV’s for the distribution of finished goods from their Rasayani factory to Merck Lifescience customers across Mumbai. The contract is a part of Merck and LP Logiscience’s commitment to achieve mutual sustainability goals and to move towards carbon-neutral distribution services. The contract was signed in the presence of Mr Andre‘ Overmeyer, Head of Global Plant Operations, Merck Lifescience, Mr. Bhushan Patil, Head, Country Procurement – India, South East Asia, and ANZ, Merck Lifesciene, Ms Rashmi Iyer, Head of Distribution, Merck Lifescience and Mr Varun Gada, Director, LP Logiscience. With a range of up to 150 km per charge and a payload capacity of 700 kg per trip, the launch of the EV makes LP Logiscience, one of the leading Indian players to adopt green initiatives and innovative tech-enabled operations with a focus on building carbon-neutral/ sustainable warehouses in India.

LP Logiscience was established a decade ago as the warehousing and transportation business arm of the legendary Liladhar Pasoo group and today handles warehousing space equivalent to 3 million sqft. Across its Grade A complaint warehouses, with a reach of 7000+ distribution pin codes PAN India. Since its inception, LP Logiscience has registered an impressive evolution, growing at the rate of 20% - 25% YoY and has been driving the transformation of the warehousing sector in India. It is also one of the leading Indian players to adopt innovative tech-enabled operations and focus on building carbon-neutral/ sustainable warehouses in India. Speaking about the pivotal milestone for LP Logiscience, Mr Varun Gada, Director of LP Logiscience, said, “As a company that is focused on bringing the best-in-class innovations in warehousing and contract logistic space for our clients, adopting greener practices was the next milestone. And we are happy to share the enthusiasm with our long-term client, Merck Lifescience. After working together for over 3 years now, we are excited to take our relationship to the next level through this strategic contract of green distribution through a dedicated fleet of EV’s exclusively for Merck Lifescience.” With a range of up to 150 km per charge and a payload capacity of 700 kg per trip, the EV’s are equipped with a reliable and tested power management system, vehicle tracking and tracing, and driver behavior alerts to ensure timely and efficient delivery of goods. Additionally, LP Logiscience has also invested in research to incorporate onboard photovoltaic cells in the EVs, allowing them to charge on the go during sunlight hours, increasing the overall efficiency of the vehicle and reducing the need for grid power-supported charging, thereby inching closer to a carbon neutral transportation system.

“At LP Logiscience, we are committed to providing our clients with customized warehousing and transportation solutions backed by a green sustainable philosophy. In line with this, we aim to have a strong fleet of 30 EV’s by the end of 2023. And we are happy to have embarked on this journey with Merck Lifescience as it marks an important another step towards our goal of 100% green transportation by 2025,” Mr. Varun Gada, Director, LP Logiscience, further added. Speaking about the strategic Partnership, Mr Bhushan Patil, Head, Country Procurement - India, South East Asia and ANZ, said, “I always encourage my team to Drive Sustainable Procurement Roadmap align with Business Priorities, under Merck Group Procurement “Think & act sustainably“ initiative. I am happy to share in the success story on Foster Carbon emission reduction with External Business Partner LP Logiscience, who has been a trusted partner with Merck on several engagements on Warehousing, Logistics and Distribution Projects. As a milestone, we are happy to be a part of the successful launch of the EV Vehicle distribution for our Life science Business distribution services on transportation of ‘Finish Goods’ to our customers from the LP Logiscience warehouse in Bhiwandi, Mumbai. Fair to mention it was a quick decision with the great Turnaround time from LP leadership and Operations Team to make this happen. Looking forward to more such milestones in the future.” LP Logiscience has been aggressively driving tech integration and adoption of green practices by leveraging renewable energy sources like solar power for operations and rainwater harvesting. CNG vehicle deployment for last-mile deliveries Is also planned so as to reduce carbon footprints through greener modes of transportation. Along with standard WMS features like inventory accuracy, inventory visibility, traceability, and location management, LP Logiscience has also created its customized solutions for its operations and a few industry-specific solutions. Additionally, all their warehouses are cloud-connected, including handheld terminals used for all warehouse processes, and have many tech features. With a strong business model supported by an IT backbone and a focus on green practices, over the next five years, LP Logiscience aims to accelerate digital adoption further, expand the geographical reach and build state of the art, green warehousing facilities across the country, keeping in mind a growth target of CAGR 30%.

About LP Logiscience – a Liladhar Pasoo Company: LP Logiscience, the contract logistics division of the 100-year-old legacy brand Liladhar Pasoo, has been driving the transformation of the warehousing sector in India since its inception a decade ago. Apart from its scientific approach to specialised storage and warehouse management, LP Logiscience is one of the leading Indian players to adopt smart tech-enabled operations and focus on building carbon-neutral/ sustainable warehouses in India. Liladhar Pasoo, its parent legacy brand, has shaped the logistics sector since its inception in 1919 and, since then, has emerged as India’s most experienced integrated logistics and supply chain solutions provider. Following in its footsteps, LP Logiscience has grown its warehousing and transportation business to 3 million sq. ft of storage space and a reach of 7000 distribution pin codes PAN India within 11 years of inception. Today, LP Logiscience has brought about revolutionary changes in the contract logistics business to gain one of the highest market shares in the warehousing business to service the niche speciality chemical market. They have a footprint of 20 locations all over India

