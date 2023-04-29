Erdogan unveils Turkiye's first astronaut on election trail

Left Menu

29-04-2023
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Turkiye's first astronaut will travel to the International Space Station by the end of the year, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

Air force pilot Alper Gezeravci, 43, was selected to be the first Turkish citizen in space. His backup is Tuva Cihangir Atasever, 30, an aviation systems engineer at Turkish defence contractor Roketsan.

Erdogan made the announcement at the Teknofest aviation and space fair in Istanbul, the president's first public appearance since falling ill during a TV interview on Tuesday. He appeared alongside Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, and Libya's interim prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

“Our friend, who will go on Turkiye's first manned space mission, will stay on the International Space Station for 14 days,” Erdogan said.

“Our astronaut will perform 13 different experiments prepared by our country's esteemed universities and research institutions during this mission.” Erdogan described Gezeravci as a “heroic Turkish pilot who has achieved significant success in our Air Force Command”.

The Turkish Space Agency website describes Gezeravci as a 21-year air force veteran and F-16 pilot who attended the US Air Force Institute of Technology.

Wearing a red flight jacket, Erdogan appeared in robust health as he addressed crowds at the festival.

Turkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for May 14, and opinion polls show Erdogan in potentially his toughest race since he came to power two decades ago.

Turkiye is dealing with a prolonged economic downturn, and the government received criticism after a February earthquake killed more than 50,000 in the country. Experts blamed the high death toll in part on shoddy construction and law enforcement of building codes.

While campaigning for reelection, Erdogan has unveiled a number of prestigious projects, such as Turkiye's first nuclear power plant and the delivery of natural gas from Black Sea reserves.

