Astronomers discover over two dozen new sources of repeating fast radio bursts

An international team of astronomers, including those from McGill University, have discovered 25 new sources of repeating fast radio bursts or FRBs, bringing the total number of confirmed sources to 50.

FRBs are powerful radio blasts that generate as much energy in a thousandth of a second as the Sun does in a day. While they are known to come from far outside our Milky Way galaxy, their exact origin remains a mystery.

The new study, based on data gathered by the CHIME/FRB collaboration, sheds light on the mysterious origins of FRBs. The researchers used a new set of statistical tools, specifically developed to analyse the data collected by CHIME between September 30, 2019, and May 1, 2021, to confirm whether what they were saying were indeed FRBs.

CHIME, short for the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment, is a radio telescope located at Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory in British Columbia.

"These new discoveries will allow the scientific community to study more repeating FRBs in fantastic detail across the full electromagnetic spectrum and help answer a major open-question in the field: Do repeating and non-repeating FRBs originate from distinct populations?" says Aaron Pearlman, an FRQNT postdoctoral fellow at McGill University's Trottier Space Institute who also collaborated on the paper.

The paper also describes an unexpected finding - all FRBs may be repeaters rather than one-offs, contrary to previous assumptions. According to the researchers, many repeating FRBs are surprisingly inactive, producing fewer than one burst per week. In the case of apparent one-off FRBs, they have simply not been observed for a sufficient duration until now to detect a second burst.

"FRBs are likely produced by the leftovers from explosive stellar deaths. By studying repeating FRB sources in detail, we can study the environments that these explosions occur in and understand better the end stages of a star's life. We can also learn more about the material that's being expelled before and during the star's demise, which is then returned to the galaxies that the FRBs live in," says Ziggy Pleunis, the first author of the paper who started working on the research as a PhD student at McGill University.