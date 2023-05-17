Left Menu

Small crater in Mars' Tempe Terra region shows evidence of possible water gullies

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 17-05-2023 16:34 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 16:34 IST
Image Credit: NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

This gullied crater in the Tempe Terra region of Mars was captured using the HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) camera aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO). The small crater shows evidence of possible water gullies, reminiscent of channels carved by flowing water.

This suggests that liquid water may have flowed across the Martian surface in the past, potentially creating habitable environments for microbial life.

In addition to the water gullies, Tempe Terra shows evidence of potential glacial features known as eskers. Eskers are sinuous ridges formed by glacial activity, typically found on Earth.

While the presence of Liquid water, a fundamental requirement for life as we know it, has been confirmed by various missions, it is unclear how long ago it may have flowed on the Martian surface.

These findings by NASA's HiRISE fuel speculation about the planet's past habitability and the potential for future exploration.

HiRISE is flying onboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, a spacecraft that has been orbiting Mars since 2006. The powerful camera, designed to capture high-resolution, detailed images of the Martian surface, is a vital tool in unravelling the mysteries of Mars and paving the way for future exploration missions to the Red Planet.

