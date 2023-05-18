Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; AI threatens humanity’s future, 61% of Americans say - Reuters/Ipsos

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism

An Earth-sized planet orbiting a dim star in our galactic neighborhood is offering some of the best evidence to date of volcanism beyond our solar system, with observations suggesting a rugged and rocky world tormented by constant eruptions. Scientists said on Wednesday the planet, the third detected orbiting this particular star, is likely covered with volcanoes - similar to Jupiter's moon Io, the most volcanically active body in our solar system. In our solar system, Earth and Venus are volcanically active, as are some of Jupiter's moons.

AI threatens humanity’s future, 61% of Americans say - Reuters/Ipsos

The swift growth of artificial intelligence technology could put the future of humanity at risk, according to most Americans surveyed in a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Wednesday. More than two-thirds of Americans are concerned about the negative effects of AI and 61% believe it could threaten civilization.

