Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism

An Earth-sized planet orbiting a dim star in our galactic neighborhood is offering some of the best evidence to date of volcanism beyond our solar system, with observations suggesting a rugged and rocky world tormented by constant eruptions. Scientists said on Wednesday the planet, the third detected orbiting this particular star, is likely covered with volcanoes - similar to Jupiter's moon Io, the most volcanically active body in our solar system. In our solar system, Earth and Venus are volcanically active, as are some of Jupiter's moons.

Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May

Spanish company PLD Space plans to launch its first private suborbital reusable rocket before the end of this month, it said on Thursday, with a view to eventually entering the market for putting small satellites in space. The microlauncher "Miura 1" - named after a renowned breed of Spanish fighting bulls - is being prepared for launch from a military facility in Huelva in southern Spain.

AI threatens humanity’s future, 61% of Americans say - Reuters/Ipsos

The swift growth of artificial intelligence technology could put the future of humanity at risk, according to most Americans surveyed in a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Wednesday. More than two-thirds of Americans are concerned about the negative effects of AI and 61% believe it could threaten civilization.

Long-necked dinosaur fossil found by Argentine scientists is one of biggest ever

Argentine paleontologists have discovered the remains of a gigantic new species of long-necked herbivorous dinosaur in the country's southern Patagonia region, saying the beast ranks as one of the largest ever discovered. The find in the Pueblo Blanco Nature Reserve, presented on Thursday, was first discovered by scientists in 2018. The dinosaur's bones were so big they caused the van carrying them to a Buenos Aires laboratory to tip over, though no one was injured and the remains were left intact.

(With inputs from agencies.)