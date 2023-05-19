Left Menu

SpaceX to launch 16 OneWeb satellites and Iridium-9 mission to LEO on Friday

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 19-05-2023 10:12 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 10:11 IST
SpaceX to launch 16 OneWeb satellites and Iridium-9 mission to LEO on Friday
Representative Image. Credit: Flickr

On Friday, May 19, SpaceX will be launching 16 OneWeb satellites, including a demonstration satellite named JoeySat, from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The Falcon 9 launch vehicle will also be carrying five of Iridium's ground spare satellites to low-Earth orbit.

With today's launch, OneWeb's LEO satellite fleet will be augmented, enhancing network resilience and redundancy. JoeySat, on the other hand, will comprise various novel technologies such as a digitally regenerative payload and the demo of multi-beam electronically steered phased array antennas.

The Iridium-9 mission is Iridium's second rideshare with SpaceX.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting today's mission previously launched several missions including Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, Transporter-7, and seven Starlink missions. After stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Live coverage will begin about 15 minutes prior to liftoff on SpaceX's website and social media channels.

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023