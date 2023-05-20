Left Menu

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station
Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)

On Sunday, May 21, Axiom Space, NASA, and SpaceX will be launching the Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2), the second all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS) as well as the first private space mission commanded by a female.

The mission will be commanded by Axiom Space's Director of Human Spaceflight Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut and ISS commander. Building on her remarkable achievements as the first female commander of the International Space Station (ISS), the only woman to serve as ISS commander twice, and the first female, nonmilitary chief of NASA's Astronaut Office, Whitson is set to make history once again.

The three other Ax-2 crew members include Pilot John Shoffner and Mission Specialists Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi. The crew will spend several days at the orbiting laboratory, conducting research, outreach, and commercial activities before returning to Earth.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Dragon spacecraft 'Freedom' is scheduled to lift off at 5:37 p.m. from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The launch of Ax-2 will be televised on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's official website. The broadcast coverage will be part of a collaborative effort between Axiom Space and SpaceX, commencing at approximately 2:10 p.m.

