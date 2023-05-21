Left Menu

NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 21-05-2023 06:38 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 06:38 IST
NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA_LSP)

Due to unfavourable weather conditions, NASA and Rocket Lab have deferred the May 22 launch of the second pair of TROPICS satellites to orbit. They are now targeting Tuesday, May 23, (5:00 p.m. NZST) for the launch of these storm-tracking CubeSats.

The Time-Resolved Observations of Precipitation structure and storm Intensity with a Constellation of Smallsats (TROPICS) will lift off on a Rocket Lab Electron rocket from Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand.

Live coverage will begin approximately 20 minutes before launch, at around 12:40 a.m. EDT on May 23, on NASA Television, the NASA app, the agency's website, and Rocket Lab's website.

The upcoming launch will put two CubeSats in low Earth orbit, where they will join another pair of TROPICS satellites that made it to orbit last week. This full constellation will make observations more often than what is possible with the existing weather monitoring satellites.

The TROPICS constellation will study the formation and development of tropical cyclones, called hurricanes in the Atlantic and typhoons in the West Pacific, making observations of temperature, precipitation, water vapor, and cloud ice more often than what is possible with current weather satellites.

TRENDING

1
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
3
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023