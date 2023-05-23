Horn of Africa: Over 7 million children under the age of 5 remain malnourished
UN News | Updated: 23-05-2023 06:46 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 06:46 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- Somalia
- UNICEF Regional
- Horn
- Kenya
- Mohamed Fall
- Ethiopia
- UNICEF
- Southern Africa
- Fall
- Eastern
Advertisement
ALSO READ
JobHai.com announces collaboration with YuWaah UNICEF to provide better employment opportunities in India
S Asia shows constant decline in maternal, newborn deaths amid global stagnation: UNICEF official
UNICEF steps up humanitarian support for children affected by conflict in Sudan
UNICEF warns that aid shortage will push Afghanistan's children further toward deadly malnutrition
Lack of funding has seriously affected food aid efforts in Afghanistan: UNICEF official