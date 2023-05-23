SpaceX to launch Arabsat's BADR-8 telecommunications satellite to orbit today

SpaceX is gearing up for the launch of BADR-8, Arabsat's new-generation telecommunications satellite, to geosynchronous transfer orbit. The satellite is scheduled to lift off on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Tuesday, May 23, at 11:25 p.m. ET (03:25 UTC on May 24).

The BADR-8 satellite will deliver broadcast, broadband and telecommunications services over Europe, the Middle East, Africa and central Asia.

The first stage booster supporting the Arabsat BADR-8 mission previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17, and seven Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Targeting Tuesday, May 23 for Falcon 9’s launch of the @Arabsat BADR-8 mission to geosynchronous transfer orbit from SLC-40 in Florida; weather is currently 25% favorable for liftoff → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 22, 2023

The event can be viewed live on SpaceX's official website and social media platforms, starting approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled liftoff time.

