About two dozen bronze statues from the third century BC to the first century AD, extracted from the ruins of an ancient spa, will go on display in Rome's Quirinale Palace from June 22, after months of restoration. US poet laureate dedicates ode to Europa for NASA mission to Jupiter's icy moon When U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limon was asked to write a poem for inscription on a NASA spacecraft headed to Jupiter's icy moon Europa, she felt a rush of excitement at the honor, followed by bewilderment at the seeming enormity of the task.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2023 10:32 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 10:26 IST
Science News Roundup: Village bin man helped unearth ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; US poet laureate dedicates ode to Europa for NASA mission to Jupiter's icy moon
Ada Limon Image Credit: wikipedia

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Village bin man helped unearth ancient bronze statues in Tuscany

One of Italy's most remarkable archaeological finds in decades goes on show this month - Etruscan and Roman statues pulled from the mud in Tuscany thanks in part to the intuition of a retired garbage man. About two dozen bronze statues from the third century BC to the first century AD, extracted from the ruins of an ancient spa, will go on display in Rome's Quirinale Palace from June 22, after months of restoration.

US poet laureate dedicates ode to Europa for NASA mission to Jupiter's icy moon

When U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limon was asked to write a poem for inscription on a NASA spacecraft headed to Jupiter's icy moon Europa, she felt a rush of excitement at the honor, followed by bewilderment at the seeming enormity of the task. "Where do you start a poem like that?" she recalled thinking just after receiving the invitation in a call at the Library of Congress, where the 47-year-old poet is serving a two-year second term as the nation's top bard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

