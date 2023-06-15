Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Spanish rocket company PLD Space signs deal with France's Arianespace; Saturn's icy moon Enceladus harbors essential elements for life

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Spanish rocket company PLD Space signs deal with France's Arianespace Spanish startup PLD Space has signed a memorandum of understanding with France's Arianespace to develop joint services to launch small satellites into orbit, the Spanish company said on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-06-2023 10:35 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 10:26 IST
Science News Roundup: Spanish rocket company PLD Space signs deal with France's Arianespace; Saturn's icy moon Enceladus harbors essential elements for life
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Spanish rocket company PLD Space signs deal with France's Arianespace

Spanish startup PLD Space has signed a memorandum of understanding with France's Arianespace to develop joint services to launch small satellites into orbit, the Spanish company said on Wednesday. The agreement will allow PLD Space to offer its customisable services to Arianespace customers, it said in a statement.

Saturn's icy moon Enceladus harbors essential elements for life

High concentrations of phosphorus, an essential element for all biological processes on Earth, have been detected in ice crystals spewed from the interior ocean of Saturn's moon Enceladus, adding to its potential to harbor life, researchers reported on Wednesday. The discovery was based on data collected by NASA's Cassini spacecraft, the first to orbit Saturn, during its 13-year landmark exploration of the gaseous giant planet, its rings and its moons from 2004 to 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
2
Maha: Man transporting cattle dies after assault by ‘gau rakshaks’

Maha: Man transporting cattle dies after assault by ‘gau rakshaks’

 India
3
NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023