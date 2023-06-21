SpaceX set to launch 47 Starlink satellites on Thursday

SpaceX is gearing up for the launch of 47 Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to take off on Thursday, June 22 at 12:19 a.m. PT (07:19 UTC) from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E).

A backup opportunity is also available later the same day at 11:53 p.m. PT (06:53 UTC on June 23), in case of any unforeseen circumstances.

This particular Falcon 9 booster has an impressive track record, having previously supported the Space Development Agency's Tranche 0 mission and two Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the reusable first stage will land on SpaceX's droneship named "Of Course I Still Love You," stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

SpaceX will provide a live webcast of the mission, starting at approximately five minutes before liftoff, offering viewers insights into the pre-launch preparations, countdown, and the thrilling moments of liftoff itself.

The deployment of 47 Starlink satellites is another step towards expanding SpaceX's satellite internet constellation. With each launch, the Elon Musk-owned company rm moves closer to fulfilling its vision of providing affordable and reliable high-speed internet access to every corner of the globe.

Targeting Thursday, June 22 at 12:19 a.m. PT for a Falcon 9 launch of 47 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from SLC-4E in California → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 20, 2023

(To be updated)