Left Menu

Russian cosmonauts to conduct spacewalk for station upgrades today: Watch live

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 22-06-2023 15:27 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 15:27 IST
Russian cosmonauts to conduct spacewalk for station upgrades today: Watch live
Image Credit: NASA

The Expedition 69 crew is gearing up for a spacewalk scheduled for Thursday, June 22, to replace science and communications hardware on the Zvezda and Poisk modules of the International Space Station (ISS). 

Two Roscosmos spacewalkers, Commander Sergey Prokopyev and Flight Engineer Dmitri Petelin, will venture outside the station’s Poisk airlock to retrieve several experiment packages and install communications equipment. The spacewalk will commence at approximately 10:20 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) and will last approximately seven hours.

NASA will provide live coverage of the spacewalk on its app and website, with the broadcast commencing at 9:45 a.m. EDT. This will be the cosmonauts' fifth spacewalk together and the ninth spacewalk of 2023.

 

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023