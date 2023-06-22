Left Menu

Motor racing-Extreme E to create a buzz with forest dedicated to bees in Sardinia

Extreme E said they will replant a half-hectare area with nectar-rich plants, shrubs and trees to create a first of its kind forest for bees on the Mediterranean island ahead of next month's Island X Prix. "During the devastating wildfires in the region, there was a significant loss of bees which contribute greatly to the health of our planet – particularly in pollinating food and plants as well as supporting other benefits such as textiles, supplements and medicines," Extreme E CEO Alejandro Agag said.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2023 18:16 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 17:02 IST
Motor racing-Extreme E to create a buzz with forest dedicated to bees in Sardinia
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)

The all-electric Extreme E series has always looked to raise awareness about climate change and one way it is generating a buzz around the sport is by creating a forest to support bees in Sardinia after it was devastated by wildfires. Extreme E said they will replant a half-hectare area with nectar-rich plants, shrubs and trees to create a first of its kind forest for bees on the Mediterranean island ahead of next month's Island X Prix.

"During the devastating wildfires in the region, there was a significant loss of bees which contribute greatly to the health of our planet – particularly in pollinating food and plants as well as supporting other benefits such as textiles, supplements and medicines," Extreme E CEO Alejandro Agag said. "As a result of this, and from working with MEDSEA (Foundation) and our dedicated Scientific Committee, we are keen to recognise the important role of pollinators such as bees on the island.

"They have been threatened with extinction as a result of the extreme weather on the island, and so when we return for the Island X Prix next month we will create the first 'forest for bees'," added in a statement on Thursday. Rounds five and six of the 2023 Extreme E Championship will be held in Sardinia from July 8-9.

Extreme E, with identical SUVs and male and female drivers in every lineup, launched in 2021 as an off-road zero-emission rally series. Last month, a former opencast coalmine in southern Scotland was used as a racetrack to highlight the change from fossil fuels to clean energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023