Left Menu

Micron to set up USD 2.75 bn semiconductor facility in Gujarat

Under the scheme, Micron will receive 50 per cent fiscal support for the total project cost from the Indian central government and incentives representing 20 per cent of the total project cost from the state of Gujarat.Phased construction of the new assembly and test facility in Gujarat is expected to begin in 2023.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2023 18:04 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 17:10 IST
Micron to set up USD 2.75 bn semiconductor facility in Gujarat
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Computer storage chip maker Micron will set up a semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat entailing a total investment of USD 2.75 billion (around Rs 22,540 crore), the company said on Thursday.

Micron will invest up to USD 825 million in setting up the plant in two phases.

Micron's plant has been approved under the government's “Modified Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) Scheme,”. Under the scheme, Micron will receive 50 per cent fiscal support for the total project cost from the Indian central government and incentives representing 20 per cent of the total project cost from the state of Gujarat.

''Phased construction of the new assembly and test facility in Gujarat is expected to begin in 2023. Phase 1, which will include 500,000 square feet of planned cleanroom space, will start to become operational in late 2024,'' Micron said in a statement.

Micron said that the plant will create up to 5,000 new direct jobs and 15,000 community jobs over the next several years..

''Micron's new facility will enable assembly and test manufacturing for both DRAM and NAND products and address demand from domestic and international markets,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023