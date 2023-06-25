Science News Roundup: Climate change may have stimulated plankton bloom behind Thai mass fish die-off: expert; How to kill a star? Astronomers see a 'demolition derby' scenario

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2023 10:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 10:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxfuel

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Climate change may have stimulated plankton bloom behind Thai mass fish die-off: expert

Climate change might have stimulated a plankton bloom that caused thousands of dead fish to wash up along a 3- to 4-kilometre stretch of beach in Thailand's southern Chumphon province, an expert said. Thon Thamrongnawasawat, deputy dean of the Faculty of Fisheries at Kasetsart University, attributed the fish deaths on Thursday to the bloom - a natural occurrence that lowers oxygen levels in the water and causes fish to suffocate.

How to kill a star? Astronomers see a 'demolition derby' scenario

Astronomers have spotted an immensely energetic explosion emanating from an ancient galaxy, apparently triggered by a type of star destruction hypothesized for decades but never before observed. You might call it stellar death by demolition derby. Researchers said the gamma-ray burst they observed may have been caused by the collision of two compact stars in the densely packed and chaotic environment near a supermassive black hole at the center of this elliptically shaped galaxy. They suspect the two doomed stars were neutron stars, which pack roughly the mass of our sun into a sphere only the size of a city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

