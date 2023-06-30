Saturn’s iconic rings glow eerily in this breathtaking image from Webb telescope

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has once again left astronomers in awe, this time by capturing its first near-infrared images of Saturn. While the planet itself appears remarkably dark at this particular wavelength, the telescope's NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) reveal the icy rings in astonishing detail, providing researchers with a captivating view of the gas giant's enigmatic beauty.

The image, obtained as part of the Webb Guaranteed Time Observation program 1247, comprises several deep exposures of Saturn. In this NIRCam image, Saturn's icy rings take center stage. Accompanying them in the image are three of its moons - Dione, Enceladus, and Tethys - that appear as tiny dots, adding to the picturesque beauty of the scene.

Saturn's icy rings, composed of rocky and icy fragments ranging in size from grains of sand to mountains, shine brightly at this particular infrared wavelength. The image allows researchers to study the ring system's intricate details, including some of the fainter rings not visible in this snapshot.

While previous missions have observed Saturn's atmosphere at greater clarity, JWST's observation of Saturn's atmosphere at this wavelength (3.23 microns) is unprecedented, offering unexpected details. Notably, the large, dark, and diffuse structures in the northern hemisphere do not align with the planet's lines of latitude, giving the atmosphere a unique appearance not previously seen.

The comparison between Saturn's northern and southern poles reveals typical seasonal changes. Currently experiencing northern summertime, the southern hemisphere is emerging from its winter darkness. However, the northern pole remains notably dark, hinting at an unidentified seasonal process affecting polar aerosols.

Furthermore, a slight brightening towards the edge of Saturn's disk poses questions regarding the involvement of high-altitude methane fluorescence, emission from the trihydrogen ion (H3+) in the ionosphere, or both - spectroscopy from Webb could help confirm.

"Missions like NASA's Pioneer 11, Voyagers 1 and 2, the Cassini spacecraft, and the Hubble Space Telescope have tracked Saturn's atmosphere and rings for many decades. These observations from Webb are just a hint at what this observatory will add to Saturn's story in the coming years as the science team delves deep into the data to prepare peer-reviewed results," NASA said.