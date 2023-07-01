At least 45 people were killed in a road accident in western Kenya, police say

Left Menu

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 01-07-2023 07:52 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 07:52 IST
At least 45 people were killed when a truck rammed into several other vehicles and market traders in western Kenya, police said.

The Friday evening accident occurred at a location known for crashes near the Rift Valley town of Londiani, which is about 200 kilometers (125 miles) northwest of the capital, Nairobi.

Officers at the scene counted 45 bodies, but more people were believed to be trapped in the wreckage, Rift Valley police commander Tom Odera told The Associated Press. The number of people injured remained unclear.

"It is now dark and the place is raining so we will take some time to confirm the final number of casualties," Odera said.

Witnesses quoted by local media said the truck veered off the major highway and hit several vehicles before hitting pedestrians and traders. Witnesses shared photos of the vehicle wreckages mangled beyond recognition.

Police said rescue operations would continue into the night.

The Kenya Red Cross Society said heavy rainfall had interrupted the response and that people were still trapped in wrecked vehicles.

