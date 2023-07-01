Ingenuity Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover after two-month hiatus

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter has reestablished contact with the Perseverance rover after a two-month hiatus. The momentous event occurred on June 28, as the rover crested a hill and visually saw the tiny helicopter.

For the unversed, Perseverance acts as a radio relay between the helicopter and mission controllers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. The communication glitch occurred during the 52nd flight of Ingenuity, which took place on April 26. Mission controllers lost contact with the helicopter as it descended for landing. This anticipated communications dropout was due to a hill obstructing the line of sight between Ingenuity's landing site and the position of the Perseverance rover.

The 52nd flight, covering an impressive distance of 1,191 feet (363 meters) and lasting 139 seconds, was aimed at repositioning the helicopter and capturing high-resolution images of the Martian surface for the rover's science team. However, due to the communication interruption, the data from the flight had to wait for more than two months before reaching the mission control team.

Fortunately, the data received so far suggests that Ingenuity is in excellent health. Pending the completion of the remaining health checks, the helicopter team is optimistic that the helicopter may be prepared for another flight within the next few weeks.

"The team's goal is to keep Ingenuity ahead of Perseverance, which occasionally involves temporarily pushing beyond communication limits. We're excited to be back in communications range with Ingenuity and receive confirmation of Flight 52," said JPL's Josh Anderson, the Ingenuity team lead.

For its next flight, Flight 53, Ingenuity aims to reach an interim airfield to the west. From there, the team plans to embark on another westward flight, ultimately reaching a new base of operations near a fascinating rocky outcrop that has captured the interest of the Perseverance rover's team.

Ingenuity has showcased the incredible potential of aerial exploration on other planets, demonstrating the value of autonomous flight technology in extraterrestrial environments.