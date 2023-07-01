Science News Roundup: Scientists discover that universe is awash in gravitational waves; Spanish researchers aim to 'trick nature' with artificial womb and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Virgin Galactic rocket plane poised for first commercial flight to edge of space

A twin-fuselage jet stood ready on Thursday to carry a Virgin Galactic rocket plane with a three-man crew from Italy into the New Mexico sky for a high-altitude launch of the company's first flight of paying customers to the edge of space.

The two Italian air force colonels and an aerospace engineer from the National Research Council of Italy were due to join their Virgin Galactic instructor and the spaceplane's two pilots on a suborbital ride expected to take the six men about 50 miles (80 km) above the desert floor.

Europe's Euclid space telescope set for launch to explore 'dark universe'

A SpaceX rocket in Florida stood poised for launch on Saturday carrying an orbital telescope built to shed light on mysterious cosmic phenomena known as dark energy and dark matter, unseen forces scientists say account for 95% of the known universe. The telescope dubbed Euclid, a European Space Agency (ESA) instrument named for the ancient Greek mathematician called the "father of geometry," was bundled inside the cargo bay of a Falcon 9 rocket set for blast-off around 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Scientists discover that universe is awash in gravitational waves

Scientists on Wednesday unveiled evidence that gravitational waves, the ripples in the fabric of space-time predicted by Albert Einstein more than a century ago, are permeating the universe at low frequencies - creating a cosmic background hum. The new findings show that space is awash with these gravitational waves, which oscillate over years or longer and appear to originate primarily from pairs of supermassive black holes spiraling together before merging.

Spanish researchers aim to 'trick nature' with artificial womb

Researchers in Barcelona are trying to "trick nature" by creating an artificial womb for extremely premature babies after tests on animals kept foetuses alive for 12 days. Their artificial placenta prototype recreates a protective environment with a translucent container made of biocompatible material inside which the foetus' lungs, intestines, and brain can continue to develop.

With neutrinos, scientists observe our galaxy in a whole new way

Human beings for millennia have gazed with awe at the vast torrent of stars - bright and dim - shining in Earth's night sky that comprises the Milky Way. Our home galaxy, however, is now being observed for the first time in a brand new way. Scientists said on Thursday they have produced an image of the Milky Way not based on electromagnetic radiation - light - but on ghostly subatomic particles called neutrinos. They detected high-energy neutrinos in pristine ice deep below Antarctica's surface, then traced their source back to locations in the Milky Way - the first time these particles have been observed arising from our galaxy.

