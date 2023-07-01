Duleep Trophy 2023 scoreboard: Central Zone vs East Zone, Day 4

Scoreboard on day four of the Duleep Trophy 2023 quarterfinal between Central Zone and East Zone here on Saturday.

Central Zone (1st innings): 182 all out East Zone (1st innings): 122 all out Central Zone (2nd innings): 64/0 overnight Himanshu Mantri c Parag b Nadeem 68 Vivek Singh b Porel 56 Kunal Chandela lbw Shahbaz Ahmed 14 Shubham Sharma lbw Shahbaz Ahmed 23 Rinku Singh c Shantanu Mishra b Parag 6 Upendra Yadav lbw Porel 7 Saurabh Kumar lbw Porel 0 Shivam Mavi c Majumdar b Shahbaz Ahmed 5 Saransh Jain not out 32 Avesh Khan b Nadeem 16 Yash Thakur b Parag 1 Extras: 11 (lb-4, nb-6, w-1) Total: 239 all out 87.5 overs Fall of Wickets: 1-124, 2-138, 3-157, 4-164, 5-182, 6-182, 7-184, 8-201, 9-231.

Bowling: Manisankar Murasingh 10-2-30-0, Akash Deep 16-4-29-0, Ishan Porel 12-4-15-3, Shahbaz Ahmed 20-2-66-3, Riyan Parag 14.5-2-51-2, Shahbaz Nadeem 15-2-44-2.

East Zone 2nd Innings (overnight 69/6) Shantanu Mishra c Yadav b Saurabh Kumar 18 Abhimanyu Easwaran b Saurabh Kumar 11 Sudip Gharami c Vivek Singh b Avesh Khan 0 Anustup Majumdar lbw Saurabh Kumar 13 Shahbaz Ahmed c Yadav b Saurabh Kumar 18 Riyan Parag lbw b Saurabh Kumar 14 Kumar Kushagra lbw b Shivam Mavi 0 Manisankar Murasingh not out 12 Shahbaz Nadeem b Saurabh Kumar 14 Akash Deep b Saurabh Kumar 24 Ishan Porel c Chandela b Saurabh Kumar 0 Extras: (b-2, lb-2, w-1) 5 Total: 129 all out in 41.2 overs Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-19, 3-36, 4-61, 5-62, 6-69, 7-83, 8-101, 9-129 Bowling: Shivam Mavi 13-3-34-1, Avesh Khan 6-2-16-1, Saurabh Kumar 18.2-3-64-8, Yash Thakur 4-1-11-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)