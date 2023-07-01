Left Menu

NASA's first robotic Moon rover completes another round of rigorous tests ahead of 2024 launch

01-07-2023
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA_SLS)
NASA's Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER), the agency's first robotic Moon rover, has achieved another significant milestone in its preparation for lunar exploration. The mobile robot recently completed a series of rigorous tests to ensure its ability to safely navigate off the Astrobotic Griffin lunar lander and onto the lunar surface. This critical operation, called egress, is one of the most challenging aspects of the rover's upcoming 100-day mission, the agency said.

Planned to be launched in late 2024, VIPER will land at the Moon's South Pole to get a close-up view of the location and concentration of water ice that could eventually be harvested to sustain human exploration on the Moon, Mars and beyond. It will be the first-ever resource mapping mission on another celestial body.

During the recent tests conducted at NASA's Ames Research Center in California, engineers simulated various scenarios to assess the rover's performance. Using a prototype of the rover, called Moon Gravitation Representative Unit 3 (MGRU3), the team examined how the rover would navigate down the lander's ramps in different configurations, replicating both normal and unconventional scenarios.

According to NASA, the lunar lander's ramps are designed to accommodate varying terrains encountered on the lunar surface. Depending on the conditions near the landing site, the lander's ramps may have steep angles or uneven surfaces. This presents challenges as the rover could potentially lose traction or encounter imbalanced ramps. The recent tests evaluated VIPER's ability to handle such tricky terrains and ensure its safe egress from the lander.

The tests focused on critical aspects such as software enhancements tailored to VIPER's egress, as well as modifications to physical components of both the rover and the lander's ramps. Engineers meticulously examined the clearance and engagement of VIPER's prototype as it descended the ramps.

