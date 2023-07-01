Delhi's maximum temperature settles two notches below normal

Left Menu

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled two notches below normal at 35.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.The national capital recorded 27 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 19:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The national capital recorded 27 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am on Saturday. For Sunday, the weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 36 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the Met office said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 65 per cent and 89 per cent. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 71 at 7.00 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

