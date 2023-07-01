Maha: Three days after boy fell into swollen nullah body found floating in Mumbra creek

Left Menu

The body of a 17-year-old boy was found floating in Mumbra creek in Thane district of Maharashtra on Saturday, three days after he fell into a swollen nullah in Diva town and washed away, a civic official said.The boy fell into the nullah on June 28 night amid a heavy downpour.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-07-2023 22:57 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 22:57 IST
The boy fell into the nullah on June 28 night amid a heavy downpour. Personnel of the Fire Brigade and regional disaster management cell searched for him after the incident but in vain.

On Saturday evening, a body was spotted floating under the new railway bridge in Mumbra creek, (around 8 km from Diva), he said, adding that the body was fished out of the water.

The deceased was identified, the official said. The body was in a highly-decomposed condition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

