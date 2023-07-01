SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches Euclid space telescope to explore dark Universe

On Saturday, July 1, SpaceX's Falcon 9 launched the European Space Agency's Euclid space telescope on an ambitious mission to uncover the mystery of dark matter and dark energy in the Universe. The mission lifted off at 11:12 a.m. ET (15:12 UTC) from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The first stage booster supporting ESA's Euclid mission previously launched the Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2), Axiom Space's second all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. Following stage separation, the first stage landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Falcon 9 launches the @ESA Euclid mission on a trajectory toward the Sun-Earth Lagrange point 2 - nearly one million miles away from Earth! pic.twitter.com/Y3QRi7QbOo — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 1, 2023

Designed to explore the composition and evolution of the dark Universe, Euclid will take about four weeks to enter the intended orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrange point 2, which is located 1.5 million kilometres from Earth. The space telescope will commence its early phase of the survey of the Universe after three months.

Euclid will observe billions of galaxies out to 10 billion light-years, across more than a third of the sky, to create the largest, most accurate 3D map of the Universe across space and time.

"If we want to understand the Universe we live in, we need to uncover the nature of dark matter and dark energy and understand the role they played in shaping our cosmos. To address these fundamental questions, Euclid will deliver the most detailed map of the extra-galactic sky. This inestimable wealth of data will also enable the scientific community to investigate many other aspects of astronomy, for many years to come," said Carole Mundell, ESA’s Director of Science.