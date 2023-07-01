Mumbai: Fire erupts in scrap godown in Kurla; none hurt

A fire broke out in a godown and spread to some shops storing scrap material adjacent to a hotel in suburban Kurla in Mumbai on Saturday evening, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident. The blaze broke out at around 6 pm and remained confined to five to six shops storing scrap material on LBS Road. It was doused after three hours at around 9 pm, the Fire Brigade official said.

It was a level 1 fire, he said, adding that the exact cause behind the blaze is not known.

