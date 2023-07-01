Mumbai: Fire erupts in scrap godown in Kurla; none hurt
A fire broke out in a godown and spread to some shops storing scrap material adjacent to a hotel in suburban Kurla in Mumbai on Saturday evening, an official said.Nobody was injured in the incident. The blaze broke out at around 6 pm and remained confined to five to six shops storing scrap material on LBS Road.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 23:18 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out in a godown and spread to some shops storing scrap material adjacent to a hotel in suburban Kurla in Mumbai on Saturday evening, an official said.
Nobody was injured in the incident. The blaze broke out at around 6 pm and remained confined to five to six shops storing scrap material on LBS Road. It was doused after three hours at around 9 pm, the Fire Brigade official said.
It was a level 1 fire, he said, adding that the exact cause behind the blaze is not known.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fire Brigade
- LBS Road
- Mumbai
- Kurla
Advertisement