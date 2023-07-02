Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Neiafu, Tonga -USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck the Neiafu region in Tonga on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said.

There was no tsunami danger for the US West Coast, British Columbia and Alaska, The US Tsunami Warning System said.

The quake was at a depth of 247 km (153.48 miles), the USGS said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)