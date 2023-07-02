Left Menu

Gujarat: MoU inked for Navy gallery at National Maritime Heritage Complex

A memorandum of understanding MoU was signed between the Centres Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation and the Indian Navy for the construction of a gallery at the complex based on the theme Evolution of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, the Chief Ministers Office CMO said.

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 02-07-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 18:37 IST
A high-level meeting was held here Sunday for a comprehensive review of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) coming up at Lothal near Gujarat's Ahmedabad. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Centre's Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation and the Indian Navy for the construction of a gallery at the complex based on the theme "Evolution of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard,'' the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. As per a government release, the MoU was signed for the ''planning, development, construction, and commissioning of the gallery". The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Health, Family Welfare and Chemical & Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Ports Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Ports Shantanu and senior officers of the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy. The NMHC is being built at an investment of Rs 4,500 crore under the aegis of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The foundation stone for the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2019.

The NMHC will have a maritime museum, lighthouse museum, maritime theme parks, amusement park centres, etc., and will showcase the maritime heritage of the country from ancient to modern times. It will also have pavilions displaying the diverse maritime heritage of states and UTs, among others.

