MP: Fire at bakery in Betul; none hurt

A fire broke out at a bakery in a town in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Sunday and no casualty was reported in the incident, police said. Goods worth Rs 10 lakh were destroyed in the blaze that erupted at a bakery in Shahpur town of the district around 5.30 am, Shahpur sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) HL Sharma said.

The blaze was put out in an hour at the establishment located near the old bus stand of the town about 35 km from the district headquarters, he said. The fire caused a panic on the busy Betul-Itarsi road as some freezers in the bakery exploded, the official said, adding that the cause for the fire is being probed.

