NHMC under-construction in Gujarat to have gallery depicting evolution of Indian navy

The Navy and Indian Coast Guard on Sunday signed an MoU with IPRCL to set up a picture gallery at National Maritime Heritage Complex NHMC being constructed at the historic Indus Valley civilization site in Gujarats Lothal, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 20:42 IST
NHMC under-construction in Gujarat to have gallery depicting evolution of Indian navy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Navy and Indian Coast Guard on Sunday signed an MoU with IPRCL to set up a picture gallery at National Maritime Heritage Complex (NHMC) being constructed at the historic Indus Valley civilization site in Gujarat's Lothal, officials said. The Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Ltd was signed in Gandhinagar, the defence ministry said in a statement. The MoU is for planning, developing, constructing, and commissioning of a gallery on the theme 'Evolution of Indian Navy & Indian Coast Guard.' The signing of the MoU took place in the presence of Union cabine ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Mansukh Mandaviya, Shripad Yesso Naik, and Shantanu Thakur, and also Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel. The foundation stone for NMHC in Lothal, being built by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2019, the statement said. Comprising a maritime museum, lighthouse museum, maritime theme parks, and amusement park centres, the NMHC will showcase the maritime heritage of the country from ancient to modern times adopting an 'edutainment' approach using the latest technology, it said. The centre will have several ''innovative and unique'' features such as a Lothal mini-recreation to recreate Harappan architecture and lifestyle, and four theme parks – memorial theme park, maritime and navy theme park, climate theme park, and adventure and amusement theme park. It will also have 14 galleries highlighting India's maritime heritage starting from the Harappan times till now and coastal states pavilion displaying the diverse maritime heritage of states and Union Territories, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

