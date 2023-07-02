Left Menu

Haryana govt mulling pension scheme for unmarried people, says CM Khattar

According to a release, the government will take a decision regarding the scheme within a month, Khattar said while addressing a Jan Samvad programme at Kalampura village in Karnal. Responding to a 60-year-old unmarried mans pension-related complaint during the Jan Samvad, Khattar said the government is planning to introduce a scheme.Earlier, the chief minister planted saplings on the premises of the community centre.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-07-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 21:28 IST
Haryana govt mulling pension scheme for unmarried people, says CM Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the state government is considering a pension scheme for unmarried people in the 45-60 age group. According to a release, the government will take a decision regarding the scheme within a month, Khattar said while addressing a 'Jan Samvad' programme at Kalampura village in Karnal. Responding to a 60-year-old unmarried man's pension-related complaint during the 'Jan Samvad', Khattar said the government is planning to introduce a scheme.

Earlier, the chief minister planted saplings on the premises of the community centre. He also announced the construction of a Sanskriti Model School in the village. He directed the officers concerned to construct a new building for the government school and a road from Kachhwa to Kalampura within two months.

Khattar also announced the construction of a volleyball ground at the government school and the renovation of a pond. He further directed the deputy commissioner to provide Internet connectivity to all villages in Karnal. ''In today's time, 70 per cent to 80 per cent work is done online and that is why it is necessary to have Internet service in villages. Karnal will be the first district where BSNL Internet service will be available in every village,'' he said.

