Maha: Boy killed as wall of under-construction building collapses in Bhiwandi
A 10-year-old boy was killed and another was seriously injured when the wall of an under-construction building collapsed on them in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday, officials said. He said heavy rains earlier in the day might have led to the incident.
PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-07-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 22:48 IST
- Country:
- India
A 10-year-old boy was killed and another was seriously injured when the wall of an under-construction building collapsed on them in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday, officials said. A control room official said local people had rushed two injured boys to a hospital where one of them was declared brought dead while the 14-year-old was undergoing treatment. He said heavy rains earlier in the day might have led to the incident. Thane city received 50.77 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 9:30 pm on Sunday.
