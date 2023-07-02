Left Menu

Heavy rains flood Chicago roads, NASCAR ends downtown street race and names winner

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 02-07-2023 23:51 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 23:48 IST
Heavy rains flood Chicago roads, NASCAR ends downtown street race and names winner
Representative Image Image Credit: Unsplash
  • Country:
  • United States

Heavy rains flooded Chicago streets on Sunday, trapping cars and forcing NASCAR officials to cancel the last half of an Xfinity Series race set to run through the city's downtown.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for multiple counties in the Chicago area, saying up to 6 inches of rain had already fallen in suburban Cicero and Berwyn by midday.

The Illinois State Police said portions of Interstate 55 and Interstate 290 have been closed due to flooding, with at least 10 cars trapped in water on Interstate 55 near Pulaski Road, a major north-south thoroughfare in the city, WLS-TV reported. Trains were stopped in some portions of the city as well. NASCAR officials had planned to complete the last half of an Xfinity Series race through the city's downtown on Sunday morning after suspending action on Saturday due to lightning. They announced around midday on Sunday they had decided to cancel the race due to the rain and declared Cole Custer the winner.

NASCAR had scheduled a Cup Series race to run through downtown later Sunday afternoon. The race was still expected to take place. The start of the Chicago Cubs' afternoon game against the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field was pushed back to 4:05 pm, WMAQ-TV reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023