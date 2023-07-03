Left Menu

Red alert in two Kerala districts for July 4 as rains intensify

Orange alert was also issued for all districts except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam for Wednesday as well.

As heavy rains lashed Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert in two districts of the state for July 4.

The IMD issued red alerts for Idukki and Kannur districts of the state for Tuesday.

Besides that, it issued orange alerts for 10 of the remaining 12 districts in the state on that day. Orange alert was also issued for all districts except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam for Wednesday as well.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

