Left Menu

Germany alleges Poland hasn't stopped pollution that led to fish die-off in Oder River

The environmental group Greenpeace said wastewater from Polands coal mines was most likely responsible.We see increasing signs that salts continue to be discharged into the Oder, German Environment Ministry spokesperson Christopher Stolzenberg said.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 03-07-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 19:11 IST
Germany alleges Poland hasn't stopped pollution that led to fish die-off in Oder River

Germany's government accused Poland on Monday of failing to stop the dumping of pollutants that contributed to the deaths of hundreds of tons of fish in the Oder River, which runs along the border between the two countries.

The mass fish die-off last summer caused friction between Warsaw and Berlin, which both blamed chemical discharges on the Polish stretch of the river for promoting the growth of deadly golden algae. The environmental group Greenpeace said wastewater from Poland's coal mines was most likely responsible.

"We see increasing signs that salts continue to be discharged (into the Oder)," German Environment Ministry spokesperson Christopher Stolzenberg said. "There has been no reaction by the Polish side to limit the salt discharge." He said a similar die-off could happen again this summer but noted that water levels and high temperatures were factors in producing golden algae. "We need to see what's going to happen in the next weeks and months," Stolzenberg told reporters in Berlin.

German officials have reached out to their Polish counterparts "at all levels" to raise awareness about the risk of another environmental catastrophe, he said.

"It can't be in anybody's interest to have a second such disaster," Stolzenberg said. "At the moment, the signs aren't good, and in the end it's a question of time and also circumstances ... whether it could happen again." Aleksander Brzozka, a spokesperson for Poland's Climate and Environment Ministry, said in text message that the Polish government was in "constant touch with the German side and they exchange information on a current basis."(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global
3
From seeds to solar power in Madagascar: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

From seeds to solar power in Madagascar: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Climate disasters, traumatic events have long-term impact on youths' academics: Study

Climate disasters, traumatic events have long-term impact on youths' academi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023