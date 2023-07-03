Left Menu

Gunfire at Indiana hospital kills a police officer and a man

PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 03-07-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 20:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gunfire killed two people, including a police officer, early Monday at a hospital in southern Indiana, across the Ohio River from Kentucky, authorities said.

Shots were fired after officers confronted Sean Hubert at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City, said Indiana State Police Sgt. John Davis.

Hubert, 34, and Tell City police Sgt. Heather Glenn died, Davis said.

“Our police department suffered a tremendous loss. We are extremely heartbroken,'' Tell City police Chief Derrick Lawalin told reporters.

Glenn had been a Tell City officer for nearly 20 years.

Tell City is 150 miles (240 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.

