Strong solar flare erupts from Sun; NASA's telescope captures event

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 03-07-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 20:27 IST
Image Credit: NASA/SDO

As the Sun approaches the Solar Maximum, the period of its most intense solar activity in an 11-year cycle, it is exhibiting its ferocious power. On July 2, our closest star unleashed a powerful solar flare, reaching its peak intensity at 7:14 p.m. ET.

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) captured a stunning image of the event, revealing the sheer magnitude of the eruption (the bright flash on the top right area of the Sun). The picture was shared by the agency on Monday, July 3.

For the unversed, solar flares are intense bursts of energy emitted by the Sun. If intense, these energetic outbursts can impact various aspects of our technological infrastructure including radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and even spacecraft and astronauts aboard the space station.

This particular solar flare has been classified as an X1.0 flare. X-class flares are the most intense among solar flares, with the accompanying number providing further insights into their intensity.

The current solar cycle, Solar Cycle 25, is predicted to reach its peak, called Solar Maximum, in 2025. During this period, solar eruptions and flares are expected to become more frequent and intense.

NASA and other space agencies continue to closely monitor the Sun to better understand its mechanisms and mitigate the potential impacts of its activity on Earth and space-based technology.

A range of space-based observatories, including NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, the Parker Solar Probe, the European Space Agency's Solar Orbiter, the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) and other observatories have been deployed to continuously observe and study the Sun's behaviour.

