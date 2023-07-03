Left Menu

Heavy rains submerge several places in Mangaluru

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 03-07-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 21:26 IST
Heavy rains submerge several places in Mangaluru
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains continuing for the second day in Mangaluru submerged several low-lying areas including the busy Pumpwell Road in the city causing serious traffic congestion on Monday.

The floodwater beneath the Pumpwell flyover has reached knee-height, blocking the main route towards Mangaluru. Some vehicles got stuck in the water.

Buses and other vehicles travelling from Mangaluru city area towards Talapady, Tokkottu, and B C Road have been stranded due to the incessant rains.

Traffic police have been deployed in waterlogged areas and vehicles are being redirected to alternative routes.

Heavy rainfall has also led to waterlogging and traffic snarls at Kottara Chowki junction.

The junctions at Pumpwell and Kottara Chowki face flooding and waterlogging issues every year.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains for the next five days, with an orange alert in effect in Dakshina Kannada district till July 7.

In the adjoining state of Kerala, red alert has been issued for two districts while orange alerts have been marked for all other districts in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global
3
From seeds to solar power in Madagascar: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

From seeds to solar power in Madagascar: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Climate disasters, traumatic events have long-term impact on youths' academics: Study

Climate disasters, traumatic events have long-term impact on youths' academi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023